Left Menu

Fire in 'illegal' Riga tourist hostel kills eight, injures nine

Mayor Martins Stakis said the hostel, set up in an apartment near Riga's main railway station, was mainly used by foreigners but it was not clear yet who the victims were. Alongside the eight dead, nine people were found injured and 24 evacuated from the fire on the sixth floor after emergency services were summoned at 4.43 a.m.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 23:42 IST
Fire in 'illegal' Riga tourist hostel kills eight, injures nine

Eight people died in a fire in a cramped, "illegal" tourist hostel in the centre of the Latvian capital Riga early on Wednesday and the city's mayor vowed to shut down such accommodation.

Three people were detained as police launched a criminal investigation, the Latvian news agency BNS said. Mayor Martins Stakis said the hostel, set up in an apartment near Riga's main railway station, was mainly used by foreigners but it was not clear yet who the victims were.

Alongside the eight dead, nine people were found injured and 24 evacuated from the fire on the sixth floor after emergency services were summoned at 4.43 a.m. (0143 GMT), a Fire and Rescue service statement said. "I was woken by an explosion and saw an orange light shining beneath the door," a visibly shaken witness identified only as Viktorija told the public broadcaster's live programme outside the building.

"I crawled out on my knees. My airways are burnt and the ambulance said I need a doctor, but I think others need them more," she said. One person was found dead at the hostel on Tuesday, before the fire, after a suspected drug overdose, LETA news agency reported, citing authorities.

The mayor said the hostel was called Japanese Style Centrum. Pictures of its premises on booking.com website show beds tightly packed into small attic rooms. "Rooms looked like a shoe box," Sofia from Spain wrote in a review on the website after staying in the hostel in February.

Another review, by a Latvian called Viktorija who stayed there in March, said the room had no window and no ventilation, while others spoke of long-term residents living alongside visiting tourists. "People sleeping in the stairs," an anonymous reviewer from Australia wrote in December. The hostel did not immediately respond to questions sent via the website inquiry form.

Officials were refused entry in February to carry out a fire safety inspection, Interior Minister Sandis Girgens said, while Stakis described the hostel as "illegal". "This was not a (real) hostel, this was an apartment that was used as a hostel," the mayor said. "It is very likely that this is not the only such apartment in Riga, and we must fix this."

Hotels and hostels in the picturesque Baltic state have remained free to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic but numbers of foreign visitors have dropped sharply. The nation of 1.9 million has reported 2,106 deaths from the virus, with daily cases rising recently but still well below January's peak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Five of same family killed in case of honour killing in Pak: Police

At least five people, including three women, were killed in an alleged incident of honour killing in northwest Pakistan, police said on Wednesday.The incident happened in Nowshera area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the accused, who we...

Nigerian women take action as rape, assault cases surge during pandemic

When Kehinde Osakedes university closed due to COVID-19 last year, the visual arts student returned home to Lagos. A visit to a family friend nearby turned into a horrific ordeal. The friend began touching her, she said, and became violent ...

Mexico president blasts telecoms firms over roadblocks to registry

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the countrys telecoms companies on Wednesday for impeding an initiative to create a national biometric cellphone user registry that is opposed both by industry and rights groups. Back...

First climate studies school to be launched at S African university

South Africa-based Stellenbosch University SU has announced the establishment of the countrys first School for Climate Studies that would be be officially launched in June 2021.It will be the first school of its kind that has the full statu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021