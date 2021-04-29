Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks end higher, track gains of peers in the region

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday took a rosier view of the U.S. economic recovery and the nation's war against the novel coronavirus, but said it was too early to consider rolling back its emergency support with so many workers still left jobless by the pandemic. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 231.92 points or 0.8% at 29,303.26.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 29-04-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 14:03 IST
Hong Kong stocks end higher, track gains of peers in the region
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong stocks finished the session higher on Thursday, tracking gains in its peers in the region after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday took a rosier view of the U.S. economic recovery and the nation's war against the novel coronavirus but said it was too early to consider rolling back its emergency support with so many workers still left jobless by the pandemic.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 231.92 points or 0.8% at 29,303.26. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.32% to 11,049.88. The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.4%, while the IT sector rose 0.02%, the financial sector ended 1.05% higher and the property sector rose 0.6%.

Meanwhile, sentiment also improved after U.S. President Joe Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8 trillion stimulus plan in a speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-Gresini's wife Nadia takes over as MotoGP team boss

Nadia Padovani has taken over as owner and principal of the Gresini MotoGP team after the death of her husband and founder Fausto in February. Gresini said in a statement on Thursday that Gresinis sons Luca and Lorenzo would play important ...

Russia opens new criminal case against Navalny - allies

Russian authorities have opened a new criminal case against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for allegedly setting up a non-profit organisation that infringed on the rights of citizens, his allies said on Thursday.Navalny, 44, is servin...

'End is in sight': tackling a rare disease in a global pandemic

Guinea worm cases fell 50 last year despite pandemic Campaigners credit community-led efforts with success Access to clean water is key, say campaigners By Emeline WuilbercqADDIS ABABA, April 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Okello Aballa ...

Release Remdesivir seized by police for use by hospitals, HC tells AAP govt

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioner DC of the revenue department of AAP government to issue orders for release of Remdesivir, used in COVID-19 treatment, as soon as they are seized by the police from hoarders and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021