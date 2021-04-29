Left Menu

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:11 IST
Algo Legal launches their ESOP Services in bundled packages
Algo Legal logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Algo Legal launched its ESOP Subscription Services - a disruptive and distinct proposition in the fast-growing start-up economy. ESOPs are increasing in importance because of the value addition it provides both to the employer and the employees. ESOPs have played a vital role in capitalising the market to pay the upside to its employees, helped start-ups in retaining, attracting talent and providing a sense of ownership to the team. The recent ESOP buyback which was undertaken by CRED for its employees within 2 years of starting operations received immense appreciation for providing liquidity to the employees who then sold their vested options worth crores of rupees.

"We have been helping clients in designing their ESOP plans for over two decades. However, we have seen clients struggle to get one comprehensive advise on legal, tax, secretarial and regulatory matters combined with industry practice. At Algo as we work closely with Funds and the Founder group, we felt that there was a gap in the market. With this practice, we intend to create an ecosystem for knowledge and experience sharing along with the advise, implementation and tracking in one single platform. With the effective use of technology, we believe we can minimize this gap," said Smita Goel, who leads the ESOP, Tax and Regulatory Practice at Algo Legal. "The launch of our bundled ESOP services is one step forward for Algo's vision of being a law firm that is consistently innovating and thinking ahead of times, with a clear focus of providing client-centric services. Algo's ESOP offerings are built on our foundational approach of standardization and exploring of new and efficient models for servicing our clients, while keeping data analytics and technology at the forefront. Our solutions are designed by a diverse set of industry experts and is backed by data-driven analysis of the stock options market. The goal is to provide phenomenal delivery of legal services, while catering to this evolving client market which is focused on convenience in accessing legal services, quality legal advise, quick turnaround, transparency and effective bundled costs," said Sandeep Kapoor, Founder and Managing Partner at Algo.

Algo Legal has already helped multiple clients across jurisdictions like India and South East Asia, in providing solutions, advisory in structuring, implementation of their ESOP arrangements and end-to-end ESOP lifecycle management. Their dedicated team of sector-specific experts, senior lawyers, leading tax practitioners and company secretaries have acted for some renowned names like Insider, Zilingo, Numberz among others, in advising and restructuring of complex existing ESOP arrangements from a tax, regulatory, legal standpoint. Algo Legal has a dedicated page on their website for their ESOP bundled packages which you can access by clicking on this link: algolegal.in/esop.

Algo Legal is new age technology backed firm focused on venture capital and private equity firms, VC-funded start-up companies and corporate businesses. Algo is focused on providing a niche offering of bespoke legal representation to its clients by combining its deep domain knowledge and legal acumen and its expertise in legal innovation and technology. Algo's mission is to be a one-stop-shop for all the legal requirements in the investment space. The firm is headquartered in Bangalore and has offices in Mumbai and Delhi. The Algo team is multi-disciplinary and has decades of deal experience spanning 3000 investment rounds amounting to over USD 10 billion in transaction value. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

