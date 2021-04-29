Left Menu

Aster Volunteers ties up with Al Shifa to set up field hospital in New Delhi

As part of the MoU, Aster would be supporting the development of the medical facility and ensure that the necessary infrastructure is in place, while Al Shifa would be responsible for operating the hospital, it added.With this 50-bed field hospital in New Delhi, we sincerely hope that we would be able to serve patients in need and save a few families from losing their loved ones, Aster DM Healthcare Founder Chairman and MD Azad Moopen said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:11 IST
Aster Volunteers ties up with Al Shifa to set up field hospital in New Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, on Thursday said it has partnered with Al Shifa hospital to set up a 50-bed field hospital in the national capital to meet the increasing shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

Aster Volunteers has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Shifa multispecialty hospital to support patients who are financially disadvantaged and in need of critical care, a joint statement by the partners said. As part of the MoU, Aster would be supporting the development of the medical facility and ensure that the necessary infrastructure is in place, while Al Shifa would be responsible for operating the hospital, it added.

''With this 50-bed field hospital in New Delhi, we sincerely hope that we would be able to serve patients in need and save a few families from losing their loved ones,'' Aster DM Healthcare Founder Chairman and MD Azad Moopen said. India requires aggressive measures at the moment to be able to tackle the current situation, he added.

''We are glad to partner with Aster Volunteers and increase our capacity to serve patients and rise up to India's need to manage the pandemic,'' Arif Ali from Human Welfare Trust that runs Al Shifa multispecialty hospital said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eurozone yields near 2-month highs ahead of German inflation data

Eurozone government bond yields rose across the board on Thursday ahead of a set of German inflation data that is expected to exceed the European Central Bank target for the second month in a row. With the global economy on the mend, invest...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Juventus and Milan campaigns in danger of falling apart

Juventus have been reigning Serie A champions for the last nine seasons and AC Milan were top of the table at the halfway stage of the current campaign, but both teams go into this weekend battling to secure a top-four finish this term.All ...

Iraq plans to import natural gas from Syria - Iraqi News Agency

Iraq plans to import natural gas from Syria, the state-run Iraqi News agency reported, citing Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar.There is an imminent agreement to import Syrian gas into Iraq, he said, without giving details. Abdul Jabbar...

Bhumi Pednekar collaborates with Ketto.org to aid financial assistance to COVID-19 patients

Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 29 ANINewsVoir Actor Bhumi Pednekar along with sister Samiksha collaborated with Ketto.org, South East Asias leading crowdfunding platform for the COVID Warrior x Ketto initiative to enable financial assistan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021