Aster Volunteers ties up with Al Shifa to set up field hospital in New Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, on Thursday said it has partnered with Al Shifa hospital to set up a 50-bed field hospital in the national capital to meet the increasing shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

Aster Volunteers has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Shifa multispecialty hospital to support patients who are financially disadvantaged and in need of critical care, a joint statement by the partners said. As part of the MoU, Aster would be supporting the development of the medical facility and ensure that the necessary infrastructure is in place, while Al Shifa would be responsible for operating the hospital, it added.

''With this 50-bed field hospital in New Delhi, we sincerely hope that we would be able to serve patients in need and save a few families from losing their loved ones,'' Aster DM Healthcare Founder Chairman and MD Azad Moopen said. India requires aggressive measures at the moment to be able to tackle the current situation, he added.

''We are glad to partner with Aster Volunteers and increase our capacity to serve patients and rise up to India's need to manage the pandemic,'' Arif Ali from Human Welfare Trust that runs Al Shifa multispecialty hospital said.

