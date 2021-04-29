Left Menu

Bajaj Auto Q4 net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 1,551 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:09 IST
Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 15 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,551 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 on the back of robust sales across domestic and international markets.

The Pune-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,354 crore in the January-March quarter of 2019-20.

Total revenue from operations rose 26 per cent to Rs 8,596 crore in the fourth quarter, from Rs 6,816 crore in the same period of FY20, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

During the period under review, the company sold a total of 11,69,664 two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, up 18 per cent compared to 9,91,961 units in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal, it added.

For the entire 2020-21, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,857 crore, down 7 per cent compared to Rs 5,212 crore in 2019-20.

The company's total revenue from operations declined to Rs 27,741.08 crore in the last fiscal as against Rs 29,918.65 crore in 2019-20.

Bajaj said it has sold a total of 39,72,914 units in FY21 as compared with 46,15,212 units in FY20, a drop of 14 per cent.

The company noted that the full-year numbers were not comparable as the first quarter of FY21 was an absolute washout due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two-wheeler maker said its board has also approved a dividend of Rs 140 per equity share (1,400 per cent) subject to the approval of shareholders. Total payout towards dividend would amount to Rs 4,051 crore, it added.

Bajaj noted that as of March 31, 2021, its surplus cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 17,689 crore as against Rs 14,322 crore on March 31, 2020.

