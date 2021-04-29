Dishman Carbogen Amcis arm enters co-investment pact to expand Swiss site

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd on Thursday said its arm Carbogen Amcis AG has entered into a co-investment agreement of over 15 million Swiss franc (around Rs 122 crore) with a key client to expand a site in Switzerland for a highly potent drug component.

The company's subsidiary, Carbogen Amcis AG, announced on Thursday a joint funding agreement with a long-standing Japan-based customer to build a site extension at the Bubendorf site in Switzerland, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd said in a statement.

Carbogen Amcis will produce exclusively for the signatory customer a complex highly potent drug component for a commercial antibody-drug-conjugate active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), it added.

The company, however, did not disclose the name of the client or the financial details of the co-investment agreement.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Director Mark Griffiths said, ''The production of this intermediate involves five Dishman Carbogen Amcis facilities around the world: Three sites in Switzerland, one in the UK and one in China. The highly potent production element will take place in Bubendorf, in the new building extension.'' Shares of Dishman Carbogen Amcis on Thursday closed at Rs 158.80 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.31 per cent from its previous close.

