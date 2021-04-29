Left Menu

Maharashtra govt extends lockdown-like curbs till May 15

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:42 IST
Maharashtra govt extends lockdown-like curbs till May 15
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended till May 15 the existing lockdown-like restrictions enforced to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

An order issued by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte said the decision to extend the restrictions has been taken as the state continued to be threatened with the spread of COVID-19.

It was imperative to continue the emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, he said.

The sweeping curbs on movement of people and a host of other activities, imposed early this month, were to continue till 7 am on May 1.

The restrictions were further tightened on April 14 and then last week, brining more activities under their ambit.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning assembly of five or more people at one spot, are in force.

Local train services in Mumbai and public transport are open only for essential services staff of the government.

At present, vegetable shops, grocery stores and milk outlets are allowed to function only between 7 am and 11 am.

Essential services have been exempted from the purview of the curbs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Reddy's launches generic drug in US market

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched generic Albendazole tablets, used in the treatment of a variety of parasitic worm infestations, in the US market. The Hyderabad-based drug major said it has launched the product, a gen...

No more marching but actor Leslie Jordan proud to break gay ground

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, April 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - His marching days are over but Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan is proud for bringing LGBT life into U.S. living rooms and helping bust prejudice with hit TV sitcom Will Grace...

States to identify districts where either COVID positivity is more than 10 per cent or where bed occupancy is over 60 per cent: MHA.

States to identify districts where either COVID positivity is more than 10 per cent or where bed occupancy is over 60 per cent MHA....

SFI urges youths to donate blood before taking COVID vaccine

The Students Federation of India SFI on Thursday claimed that vaccination against COVID-19 for people aged between 18 and 44 years starting from May 1 will lead to a crisis of blood in hospitals, and urged youths and students to donate it b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021