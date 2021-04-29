Air cargo connectivity needs to remain open: Shringla

Amid reports of difficulties being faced by some US firms in sending medical shipments to India from China, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said there was an impact on some of the supplies following suspension of flights by Sichuan Airlines.

''I did check with our embassy in Beijing this morning about flights, particularly cargo flights bringing in equipment and I am told that a very large number of flights are operational.'' He further said: ''But Sichuan Airlines which has about 10 flights a day has suspended operations and that, of course, has an impact on some of the supplies coming in.'' Shringla was asked at a media briefing on news reports about some American firms facing difficulties in sending shipments of medical supplies to India which has been facing a severe wave of coronavirus pandemic.

''Our endeavour is to try and ensure that air connectivity, at least in cargo terms, with countries is kept open and certainly we will be in touch with the authorities in China to have as much of this connectivity open at this critical time as possible,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)