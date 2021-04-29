Public will be allowed to attend Eurovision song contest -ANP

Public will be allowed to attend Eurovision song contest -ANPReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 22:51 IST
Fans will be allowed to attend the Eurovision song contest in Rotterdam next month, ANP News reported on Thursday, citing a decision by the Dutch government.
Organizers had previously said it was not yet clear whether a live audience would be allowed to attend the event's semifinals and finals on May 18-22, given continuing high levels of coronavirus infection in the Netherlands.
