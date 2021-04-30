Left Menu

German output shrinks in Q1 as lockdown dampens consumption

The economy had expanded by an upwardly revised 0.5% in the last three months of last year as strong demand for German goods from China and the United States help the manufacturing sector offset headwinds created by subdued consumption. Economists said that equation failed to materialise in the first three months of the year as the manufacturing sector is facing its own challenges in the form of production capacity problems and chip shortages affecting the automotive sector.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:11 IST
German output shrinks in Q1 as lockdown dampens consumption

The German economy contracted by a greater than expected 1.7% in the first quarter as a lockdown in place since November to contain the coronavirus stifled private consumption in Europe's largest economy, data showed on Friday.

"The coronavirus crisis caused another decline in economic performance at the beginning of 2021," the Federal Statistics Office said. "This affected household consumption in particular, while exports of goods supported the economy." A Reuters poll had pointed to a first-quarter contraction of 1.5%. The economy had expanded by an upwardly revised 0.5% in the last three months of last year as strong demand for German goods from China and the United States help the manufacturing sector offset headwinds created by subdued consumption.

Economists said that equation failed to materialise in the first three months of the year as the manufacturing sector is facing its own challenges in the form of production capacity problems and chip shortages affecting the automotive sector. "Until now industry had compensated for losses in the services sector," Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at VP Bank Group wrote in a note. "This is no longer the case. Industry suffered and is suffering from a shortage of material."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says Twitter is complying with demand to remove 'banned content'

Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday that U.S. social network Twitter was complying with its demand to remove content banned in Russia, but that it was still taking too long to do so.It said Twitter had removed...

Govt sets record 104.3 mn ton rice production target for 2021-22 kharif season

The government on Friday set a record rice production target of 104.3 million tonne for the kharif season of 2021-22 crop year July-June.Rice is the main crop grown in the kharif season, sowing of which begins with the onset of southwest mo...

Rugby-Bok boost as Du Toit returns from 14 months on the sidelines

South Africa have been handed a boost with the return to action of reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit after 14 months on the sidelines with a serious leg injury. Loose-forward Du Toit will hope to prove his form an...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Several Indian states have run out of vaccines a day before a planned widening of a nationwide inoculation drive, authorities said, as new infections surged to another daily record. Due to the shortage of vaccines, they added, vaccination c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021