Left Menu

GLOBAL-MARKETS-World shares off record peak; dollar rises

For both the MSCI world index and the S&P 500, analysts are expecting earnings to recover in the next 12 months to above pre-pandemic levels. European stocks ended lower after dismal economic data stalled optimism about the recovery, but notched a third straight month of gains.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2021 02:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 02:11 IST
GLOBAL-MARKETS-World shares off record peak; dollar rises
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

World shares fell on Friday, retreating from Thursday's record peak as investors worried about valuations, while the dollar posted its largest daily gain since late February. MSCI's broadest gauge of world shares still achieved its strongest month since November. The index, which covers 50 markets, shed 0.92%.

U.S. indices closed lower after the S&P 500 hit at a record high on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 185.51 points, or 0.54%, to 33,874.85, the S&P 500 lost 30.3 points, or 0.72%, to 4,181.17 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 119.87 points, or 0.85%, to 13,962.68.

Investors have been ebullient in recent weeks although some have questioned the rally's lightning pace and worry that the economic recovery and fiscal stimulus may already be priced in. Traders are starting to focus more on value stocks, said Dennis Dick, a trader at Bright Trading LLC.

"You wonder if this is a period where value is going to continue to outperform growth," he said. "We didn't care at all about valuations last year but we're starting to care about them now." Data on Thursday showed U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, fueled by massive government aid to households and businesses. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve gave reassurances that it was not yet ready to discuss changing its easy monetary policy.

Data showing a 4.2% rebound in U.S. consumer spending in March, amid a 21.1% surge in income as households received additional government aid, supported the dollar. The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against a basket of major peers, rose 0.735%.

However, the index was still heading for its worst monthly performance since July 2020. U.S. Treasury yields eased as investors purchased the debt to rebalance investor portfolios for month-end, despite fears of higher inflation as businesses reopen.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 4/32 in price to yield 1.6276%, from 1.64% late on Thursday. With just over a half of S&P 500 companies reporting earnings, about 87% beat market expectations, according to Refinitiv, the highest level in recent years.

"The Federal Reserve continues to support, Biden has this huge stimulus program as well and ... so far we have seen relatively benign as well as strong earnings," said Eddie Cheng, head of international multi-asset portfolio management at Wells Fargo Asset Management. For both the MSCI world index and the S&P 500, analysts are expecting earnings to recover in the next 12 months to above pre-pandemic levels.

European stocks ended lower after dismal economic data stalled optimism about the recovery, but notched a third straight month of gains. The pan-regional STOXX 600 index fell 0.3%, hovering below its all-time high and ending the month 1.8% higher.

Euro zone GDP data showed a year-on-year drop of 1.8% in the first quarter, stronger than expectations of a 2% fall. "There is increasingly bright light at the end of the tunnel," Commerzbank analysts said.

"The speed of the vaccinations is picking up and the EU recovery fund is also finally getting off the ground." New coronavirus infections in India surged to a record, however, and France's health minister said dangers of the COVID-19 variant present in India must not be underestimated.

"Risky assets have had quite a few wobbles within the month. ... this is not going to be a straight line," said Cheng. The euro fell 0.80% following the euro zone data. In the previous session, the single currency had extended its bull run to a two-month high of $1.2150.

"The euro is more sensitive to the European economic outlook, than to (what) happens in the U.S.," said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale. Oil prices fell on concerns about wider lockdowns in India and Brazil.

Brent crude futures settled down $1.30, or 1.9%, at $67.26 a barrel. U.S. crude futures settled down $1.47, or 2.26%, at $63.54 per barrel. U.S. crude futures settled at $63.58 per barrel, down 2.2%. Brent crude futures settled at

Spot gold dropped 0.3% to $1,766.89 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled 0.14% lower at $1,767.30 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London; editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Raju Gopalakrishnan, William Maclean; Editing by Toby Chopra, Frances Kerry, Sonya Hepinstall and David Gregorio)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight Republican 2024 candidates speak in Texas next week, but not Trump

A Republican Party event in Texas next week will hear from eight potential candidates for the partys presidential nomination in 2024, without former President Donald Trump, a source involved in the planning said on Friday.The May 7 event at...

Biden bans most travel to U.S. from India to limit COVID-19 spread

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, barring most non-U.S. citizens from entering the United States. The new restrictions, which take effect on Tuesday, May 4 at 1201...

Republicans ask Biden to withdraw 'divisive' proposal to teach more Black history

Dozens of Senate Republicans called on the Biden administration on Friday to withdraw what they say is a divisive education proposal that would place greater emphasis on slavery and the contributions of Black Americans in history and civics...

Josh Duggar, former reality TV star, charged for possessing child sex abuse materials

Joshua James Duggar, the 33-year-old former star of the popular reality TV show 19 Kids and Counting, appeared in federal court on Friday to face criminal charges that he received and possessed materials that depicted the sexual abuse of ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021