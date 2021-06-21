Left Menu

Bayer introduces yellow watermelon variety in India

German agrochemicals major Bayer on Monday said it has launched the first-ever yellow watermelon variety Yellow Gold 48 under Seminis brand in India. We are also creating market linkages for yellow watermelon growers by connecting them directly to large buyers and food retail stores, Bayer Head of Bayer Vegetable Seeds, South Asia, K E Muthu said.Bayer offers five varieties of watermelons in India under the Seminis brand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 20:12 IST
German agrochemicals major Bayer on Monday said it has launched the first-ever yellow watermelon variety Yellow Gold 48 under Seminis brand in India. This yellow watermelon has been developed from superior germplasm as part of Bayer's global research and development efforts, the company said in a statement.

The yellow watermelon variety has been commercially introduced in India following two years of local trials. With Yellow Gold 48, watermelon growers can benefit from enhanced yield potential, better disease and pest tolerance, and higher returns. Yellow Gold 48 variety is best suited for cultivation from October to February and for harvest from April onwards and will be available in the market until mid-July.

“Yellow Gold 48 with its high yield and income potential will empower watermelon growers to diversify into new categories and meet the growing demand for exotic fruits. We are also creating market linkages for yellow watermelon growers by connecting them directly to large buyers and food retail stores,” Bayer Head of Bayer Vegetable Seeds, South Asia, K E Muthu said.

Bayer offers five varieties of watermelons in India under the Seminis brand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

