DotReview platform launched to help start-ups find right investors

DotReview platform has been launched in India on Thursday to provide start-up founders with trusted reviews of venture capital, private equity and angel investor.

The platform will ensure that the founders' time is spent less in looking for the right investors, and more on building and scaling their product, DotReview said in a statement.

DotReview would enable founders to share their experiences through balanced and verified reviews with aspiring founders.

Not only does this platform help founders learn more about a particular VC, but also share their worries with the community and seek advice anonymously, DotReview said.

''Founders usually take 6-7 months to find the right investors. With over a decade of experience in this field, I have learned the value of time while building multiple start-ups.

''I want founders to focus more on their product and save time by finding the right investor faster. That's where DotReview comes into play,'' said DotReview co-founder and CEO Jasveer Singh.

DotReview said it ensures that reviews are authentic. With the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning, DotReview removes all spammy reviews that are put on the platform.

The platform already has over 200 reviews on venture capital (VCs) and angels.

''Most founders know that bad money could be more detrimental than lack of money, but the irony is that they have almost no way of confirming it while they are in the middle of fundraising. DotReview as a platform is the right solution to that problem,'' said DotReview co-founder Pearl Agarwal.

