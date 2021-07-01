Indian research working aggressively to pursuing green hydrogen: Gadkari

Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Nitin Gadkari has said that the priority of the government is to fight pollution and develop Indian technology and innovation towards e-vehicles. Addressing India Global forum 2021on 'Climate Action; Electric mobility Now' he said Indian research is working aggressively towards pursuing green hydrogen. Shri Gadkari said we are trying our best to convert all our construction material to greener options. He said a warm response is being received from the public on the adoption of Electric Vehicles, and he himself uses an electric car and many of the ministers are also using the same.

The Minister said futuristic development is very important. He said two-wheelers and autorickshaws are very popular and through the FAME II government scheme there are many incentives on offer for them to convert to electricity.

Shri Gadkari said in the road sector there are great opportunities for FDI. He said there is a huge domestic market potential available in India. The Minister said India will be an example to the world as far as e-vehicles are concerned.

(With Inputs from PIB)