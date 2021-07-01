Left Menu

Indian research working aggressively to pursuing green hydrogen: Gadkari

The Minister said futuristic development is very important. He said two-wheelers and autorickshaws are very popular and through the FAME II government scheme there are many incentives on offer for them to convert to electricity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 22:02 IST
Indian research working aggressively to pursuing green hydrogen: Gadkari
Shri Gadkari said in the road sector there are great opportunities for FDI. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Nitin Gadkari has said that the priority of the government is to fight pollution and develop Indian technology and innovation towards e-vehicles. Addressing India Global forum 2021on 'Climate Action; Electric mobility Now' he said Indian research is working aggressively towards pursuing green hydrogen. Shri Gadkari said we are trying our best to convert all our construction material to greener options. He said a warm response is being received from the public on the adoption of Electric Vehicles, and he himself uses an electric car and many of the ministers are also using the same.

The Minister said futuristic development is very important. He said two-wheelers and autorickshaws are very popular and through the FAME II government scheme there are many incentives on offer for them to convert to electricity.

Shri Gadkari said in the road sector there are great opportunities for FDI. He said there is a huge domestic market potential available in India. The Minister said India will be an example to the world as far as e-vehicles are concerned.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021