Left Menu

Homebuilders, consumer stocks push FTSE 100 higher

London's FTSE 100 was boosted by heavyweight homebuilders and consumer discretionary stocks on Friday, although concerns over a recent jump in coronavirus infections outweighed reopening optimism and kept the index on course for a muted weekly show.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 13:01 IST
Homebuilders, consumer stocks push FTSE 100 higher
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 was boosted by heavyweight homebuilders and consumer discretionary stocks on Friday, although concerns over a recent jump in coronavirus infections outweighed reopening optimism and kept the index on course for a muted weekly show. The FTSE 100 climbed 0.2% with homebuilders gaining the most, up nearly 1.6%. Consumer heavyweights Reckitt Benckiser, GlaxoSmithKline and Unilever were the top boost to the index.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index added 0.3% with homebuilder Bellway being the top gainer. Both indexes were set to end the week flat as a jump in coronavirus infections countered reopening optimism and robust corporate earnings during the week.

After market hours on Thursday, JD Sports Fashion said its remuneration committee's chair would leave the board following a shareholder rebellion over management pay at Britain's biggest sportswear retailer. Its shares dropped 0.8% on Friday. Globally, sentiment was strong as shares held near record highs as investors looked to U.S. jobs data for signs of balanced economic growth with tame inflationary pressure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021