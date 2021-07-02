Left Menu

Boeing 737 cargo plane makes emergency landing in water off Honolulu - FAA

A Boeing Co 737 cargo aircraft with two people on board made an emergency landing in the ocean off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, early on Friday, the U.S. aviation safety regulator said. "The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water," the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 19:53 IST
Shares of Boeing fell 2%.

"The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water," the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement. Shares of Boeing fell 2%.

"According to preliminary information, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued both crew members." The plane was operated by Rhodes Express.

CNBC earlier reported that a Boeing 737 had come down in the water. Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

Boeing's 737 MAX was cleared to fly by regulators late last year after a 20-month grounding following two accidents that killed hundreds of people.

