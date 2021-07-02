AI pilots body seeks compensation to family of pilot succumbing to Covid infection

A section of Air India pilots on Friday sought compensation to the family of a pilot succumbing to coronavirus infection as per the central government norms besides providing job to one dependent member on compassionate grounds.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) also urged that any pilot becoming permanently medically unfit or temporarily medically unfit due to Covid or post Covid complications, must be provided annuity at four times of the normal coverage, due to the impending increased risk while undertaking flights under Vande Bharat Mission or Air Bubble pacts.

Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) claims that as many as five Air India pilots have died due to Covid-19 besides 460 contracting infection and over 30 pilots requiring hospitalistion till date.

''We seek as an immediate and interim measure wherein the family of any pilot contracting Covid and succumbing to it, be treated as a frontline worker and be compensated as per the Government of India policy …, in addition to any other personal or group insurance.

''Additionally, one dependant member of such pilot (spouse, child or sibling) be provided suitable alternate employment by Air India Ltd,'' the IPG said in the letter.

The copies of the letter have also been marked to the Union Finance Minister, Union Health Minister, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Civil Aviation, Director General of Civil Aviation as well as to the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India.

''Our members have been at the forefront of the efforts under your guidance and able stewardship in combating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

''Not only have our members gone out of the way to operate the Vande Bharat and Air bubble flights to evacuate fellow citizens…they also left the safety of their homes during the stringent nation-wide lockdown, to fly back emergency supplies, medical equipment and life-saving drugs at great risk to themselves and their family members," the Guild stated.

Stating that in the current pandemic situation, the government has announced an ex-gratia cover of Rs 50 lakh for any frontline worker who contracted Covid 19 and succumbed to it under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the Guild said, "however, none of the pilots' families who have succumbed to Covid having contracted the same while operating the Vande Bharat or Air Bubble flights have been so compensated." ''We are conscious that flying commercial jet aircraft is fraught with risks and treat it as an occupational hazard. Such risks were recognised by an Award by (Retd) Justice G.D. Khosla, Former Chief Justice of the Punjab High Court, back in 1966, which provided for a graded scheme of Annuity for pilots and other crew members who may become permanently or temporarily unfit to perform their duties.

''In the current scenario, the need to look afresh at the said provisions in the context of Covid is more pronounced,'' it stated.

According to the Guild, major airlines in India are providing compensation to their pilots up to Rs 5 crore while some companies have fixed the insurance cover equivalent to the wages of what the employee would have earned till the date of his superannuation.

