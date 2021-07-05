Left Menu

Suez Canal earns revenue of $3 bln in first half of 2021 - chairman

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 05-07-2021 02:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 02:36 IST
Suez Canal earns revenue of $3 bln in first half of 2021 - chairman
Representative image Image Credit: US National Archives
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egypt's Suez Canal earned revenue of $3 billion in the first six months of 2021, up 8.8% compared with the same period last year, Osama Rabie, the canal authority chairman, said on Sunday.

The canal authority will receive a tug boat with a pulling capacity of about 75 tonnes as part of a settlement to release the container ship Ever Given, which blocked traffic at the waterway for six days in March, Rabie told a private TV channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

 Haiti
2
Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant spreads - Rouhani; Australian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas and more

Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant sp...

 Global
3
Don't panic but keep a watch on post-Covid symptoms: Study

Don't panic but keep a watch on post-Covid symptoms: Study

 India
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021