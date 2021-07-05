Sugar Cosmetics on Monday said it has appointed Suchit Sikaria, former Managing Partner of Performics India, as its Chief Business Officer.

Sikaria will lead and handle the core Direct to Consumer (D2C) division at SUGAR Cosmetics, a statement said.

With this strategic move, the brand aims to double-down on its aggressive past performance of building one of India's fastest-growing brands in the D2C consumer space, it added.

Sikaria has more than 14 years of leadership experience in sales, marketing and business operations while working with Performics India (that was formed by the merger of Convonix and Resultrix in 2018) and Nokia India.

**** MyMobiForce raises $1.42mn funding from Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, others *Delhi-based MyMobiForce (Innotion Technologies) on Monday said it has raised USD 1.42 million (about Rs 10.3 crore) in funding, led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund.

The pre-series A round also saw participation from a group of angel investors led by Manu Iyer of Bluehill Capital, Acsys Investments and Ashutosh Agrawal, a statement said.

MyMobiForce is an artificial intelligence-powered crowdsourcing platform that provides on-demand field technical workforce in a plug and play fashion. It has completed over 2 million jobs through the platform. **** Virtual Forest names Sandeep Kejriwal as co-founder, COO and CFO *Virtual Forest, which manufactures energy-efficient consumer electronics, on Monday named former EMC India executive Sandeep Kejriwal as its co-founder, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Kejriwal will lead the overall strategy, operations, and financial management for the organisation, a statement.

As the company continues to grow, it aims to further strengthen its business performance and financial position with its demonstrated product and R&D expertise, as well as deep industry and go-to-market experience, it added.

Kejriwal brings over two decades of international finance/operations leadership experience. Alongside his CFO role at EMC's (now DELL-EMC) Global R&D Centre in Bengaluru, he had also served as Regional Chairperson for the NASSCOM GIC Forum. In the past, he has worked at senior leadership positions at Hewlett-Packard, EXL Service and Goodyear India. “Sandeep's impressive record of creating high-performing work environments, while driving financial and operational excellence aligns with our objectives and growth plans. We are extremely excited that Virtual Forest will now benefit from his vision, guidance, and leadership. We look forward to the growth journey ahead,” Omer Basith, co-founder and CEO of Virtual Forest, said.

