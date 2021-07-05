Left Menu

Indian Army chief Gen Naravane arrives in UK for high-level interactions

PTI | London | Updated: 05-07-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 20:30 IST
Indian Army chief Gen Naravane arrives in UK for high-level interactions
File Photo
Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane arrived here for high-level interactions with his UK counterpart and senior military leaders and a tour of the British Army formations during a two-day visit starting on Monday.

During the UK leg of his European tour, Gen Naravane is scheduled to meet UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace and the UK's Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter and the Chief of General Staff General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith.

Gen Naravane has arrived on a visit to the United Kingdom from July 5 to 6, the Indian High Commission here said in a statement.

"During his visit, the COAS will interact with the Secretary of State for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of General Staff and other dignitaries. He will visit British Army formations and engage on subjects of mutual interest," the statement reads.

During the second leg of his Europe tour on Wednesday and Thursday, Gen Naravane will be holding important discussions with the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Staff of the Italian Army.

"Additionally, the Chief of Army Staff will also inaugurate the Indian Army Memorial in the famous town of Cassino and will be briefed at the Italian Army's Counter IED Centre of Excellence at Cecchignola, Rome,'' the Indian Army had said in a pre-visit statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

