Maha: Gas truck suffers tyre burst, deviates towards railway tracks; major tragedy averted

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 21:51 IST
Represntative image Image Credit: ANI
A gas truck passing on the Mumbai-Nashik national highway in Maharashtra suffered a tyre burst and hurtled on the parallel railway tracks on Monday evening, forcing authorities to suspend railway traffic, officials said. Fortunately, no train was passing when the incident occurred near Atgaon station, around 95 kms from here, they said, adding trains on both Up and Down tracks were just a station behind.

Central railway said the incident occurred between Asangaon and Atgaon stations around 7.30 pm.

''One gas tanker truck from the road entered on the tracks between Atgaon- Asangaon section.For safety reasons the Up and Down lines in the north east section have been suspended for traffic from 7.40 pm onwards,'' said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central railway.

Sutar said the help of the Maharashtra Disaster Control was sought for removal of the gas tanker from the tracks, apart from sending railway's relief cranes and vehicles to the spot.

''Road cranes and other relief trains/vehicles have been moved to clear the section as soon as possible,'' Sutar said.

The tanker was removed from the tracks, as per the latest details.

Meanwhile, officials said police will investigate the incident. PTI KK NSK NSK

