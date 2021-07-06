Russian plane with 28 on board crashed into sea - report
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 12:42 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian emergency services have located where a missing An-26 plane crashed into the sea, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, after the plane with 28 people on board went missing while preparing to land in Russia's far east.
Several ships were on the way to the crash site, it cited emergency services as saying. The plane had been en route to the village of Palana, near the Okhotsk Sea coast.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COVID surges, but Russians resist coaxing and compulsion to get vaccinated
EMERGING MARKETS-Sanctions threat pressures Russian and Belarus currencies, bonds
EMERGING MARKETS-Sanctions threat pressures Russian and Belarus currencies, bonds
German prosecutors arrest man on suspician of Russian espionage
Russian research assistant arrested for spying in Germany