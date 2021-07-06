China to suspend Air France's Tianjin flight for two weeks over COVID-19 cases

China's aviation regulator will suspend Air France's Tianjin flight for two weeks from July 5, it said on Tuesday, after six COVID-19 infections were found among passengers.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) had already limited load factors for the same flight to no more than 40% for a month.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)