China to suspend Air France's Tianjin flight for two weeks over COVID-19 cases
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-07-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 13:19 IST
- Country:
- China
China's aviation regulator will suspend Air France's Tianjin flight for two weeks from July 5, it said on Tuesday, after six COVID-19 infections were found among passengers.
The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) had already limited load factors for the same flight to no more than 40% for a month.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement