Debris thought to be from missing Russian plane found - reports

Debris believed to be from a missing An-26 plane has been found in Russia's far east, where it appears to have crashed into a rock, Interfax and TASS news agencies reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.

The debris was been located 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) from the village of Palana, where the plane with 28 people on board was headed, according to the reports.

