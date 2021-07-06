Left Menu

Debris thought to be from missing Russian plane found - reports

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 15:19 IST
Debris thought to be from missing Russian plane found - reports
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Debris believed to be from a missing An-26 plane has been found in Russia's far east, where it appears to have crashed into a rock, Interfax and TASS news agencies reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.

The debris was been located 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) from the village of Palana, where the plane with 28 people on board was headed, according to the reports.

