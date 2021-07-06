Pirmal Swasthya, MUFG Bank launch mobile health service in urban slum areas of Mumbai, Pune

Piramal Swasthya, the healthcare philanthropic arm of Piramal Foundation, and MUFG Bank on Tuesday launched a mobile healthcare service to two million residents of 96 urban slums in Mumbai and Pune.

The initiative 'SAMARTH' will offer free-of-cost services like technology-enabled specialist consultations, laboratory examinations and medicines through mobile medical units.

Besides, the mobile medical units will provide support in the COVID-19 pandemic management through awareness generation, tracking, active surveillance and follow up at quarantine facilities.

Children as well as adults would be the key beneficiaries of the programme, Piramal Swasthya said in a statement.

''We are happy to collaborate with MUFG in their endeavour to serve the communities that live in tough conditions in the slums of Mumbai and Pune.

''The pandemic has disrupted health care services and they are highly affected. I believe that the Mobile Health Services will be an asset during these tough times,'' Piramal Foundation CEO Aditya Natraj said.

MUFG Bank Regional Executive (India and Sri Lanka) Atsushi Deguchi said, ''COVID-19 has left a deep impact on the lives of countless people across the globe. MUFG is doing its best to provide relief and comfort to communities affected during the pandemic.'' The project SAMARTH is one among the multiple initiatives undertaken by MUFG Bank in India towards COVID-19 relief. The bank will invest over Rs 3 crore in addition to previous donations towards COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts in India last month.

