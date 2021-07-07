Bengal Budget FY 22: Govt grants road tax waiver, stamp duty rebate

The West Bengal government on Wednesday waived road tax on passenger transport vehicles and offered a rebate on stamp duty as it tabled a Rs 3.08- lakh- crore Budget in the assembly for fiscal 2021-2022.

Presenting the Budget, state industry minister Partha Chatterjee, who had placed the vote-on-account in the House on February, said the government has decided to extend the one- time exemption of motor vehicle tax for the period starting July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

The government has also proposed to reduce stamp duty by two per cent for registration of deeds, while circle rate was slashed by ten per cent.

Chatterjee presented the budget as finance minister Amit Mitra is indisposed due to ill health.

Talking about the student credit card scheme, launched on June 30, the minister said that interest rate of four per cent will be charged as a part of subvention, while the rest will be borne by the government.

The budget speech was further critical of the rise in fuel prices in the country.

