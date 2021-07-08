Sarda Dairy forays into Mumbai with Vachan Farm Classics Cow Milk

Chattisgarh-based Sarda Dairy and Food Products (SDFPL) on Thursday announced its foray into the financial capital of the country with the launch of its Vachan Farm Classics Cow Milk.

Vachan brand of milk and dairy products are currently available in more than 74 cities in the country across 10 states, the company said in a statement.

''Through this launch we are looking at further expanding our product portfolio in the Mumbai market and give customers access to a healthy, nutritious product. Our best-in-class international dairy farm practices along with state-of-the-art European milking and processing technology, ensures hygienic 'untouched by hands' milking process that together with our 7 layered UHT packaging ensures zero contamination, and retains the purity of the milk,'' Sarda Group Joint Managing Director Pankaj Sarda said.

Vachan Farm Classis will be available to customers through over 250 touch points, including modern trade outlets such as Nature's Basket, Star Bazaar, Foodhall, Hiko among others, as well as general stores.

SDFPL will also be offering Vachan Farm Classics Cow Milk through ecommerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, it added.

''The platforms and stores that we have partnered with give us access to the exact set of customers who will understand and appreciate this value the Vachan Farm Classics brand brings to the table. Our goal is to use this momentum to open newer markets for our milk producers and evolve into a truly national brand,'' Sarda added.

SDFPL processing facility in Kharora in Chhattisgarh is spread over 115 acre, housing over 2,000 Holstein Friesian breeds of cows and has milk processing capacity of 2,00,000 litre per day.

