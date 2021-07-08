NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT Institute of Finance Banking and Insurance (NIIT IFBI) and Axis Bank have launched a fintech professional programme to build future-ready professionals for the private sector lender. The programme offers graduates with zero to three years of experience an opportunity to join Axis Bank as a deputy manager (IT). NIIT said the programme is immersive in nature where the learners perform tasks of similar complexity as they would face in their role.

"We have been working with the industry for close to four decades and are focused on delivering training programmes in line with the emerging talent requirements of the industry," said Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President of skills and careers business at NIIT. NIIT Ltd is a global skills and talent development company, and a leading provider of managed training services.

Axis Bank is the third-largest private sector bank in India offering an entire spectrum of services to customer segments covering large and mid-corporates, SME, agriculture and retail businesses. (ANI)

