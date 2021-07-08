Training aircraft crashes in Lebanon, three feared dead

A small training aircraft has crashed in Lebanon's town of Ghosta, north of the capital Beirut, carrying a pilot and two passengers, aviation sources said on Thursday.

Initial reports suggested all three passengers were killed in the crash, the sources said. The plane belonged to flight training firm Open Sky Aviation.

Advertisement

The minister of public works is at the airport and an official statement is expected soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)