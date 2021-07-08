Left Menu

Training aircraft crashes in Lebanon, three feared dead

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 17:57 IST
Training aircraft crashes in Lebanon, three feared dead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Lebanon

A small training aircraft has crashed in Lebanon's town of Ghosta, north of the capital Beirut, carrying a pilot and two passengers, aviation sources said on Thursday.

Initial reports suggested all three passengers were killed in the crash, the sources said. The plane belonged to flight training firm Open Sky Aviation.

The minister of public works is at the airport and an official statement is expected soon.

