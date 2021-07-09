Left Menu

China ministry says expects retail sales to grow 5%/yr in 2021-25

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-07-2021 06:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 06:25 IST
  • China

China's commerce ministry said on Friday it expects retail sales in the 14th five-year plan period, from 2021 to 2025, to grow by an average of 5% per year, and trade in goods to grow by 2% per year.

The ministry also said in a notice online that it will explore setting up a pilot zone "to respond to trade frictions", and improve the "unreliable entity list" system.

