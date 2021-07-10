Left Menu

We should avoid imposing new COVID-19 restrictions - G20 presidency

Reuters | Venice | Updated: 10-07-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 21:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's economy minister Daniele Franco said virus variants were a major source of concern for the global economy but he added that the world should avoid imposing new restrictions on people's lives to combat the pandemic.

"We all agree we should avoid introducing again any restriction on the movement of citizens and the way of life of people," Franco told a news conference at the end of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Venice.

Italy holds the rotating presidency of the G20 until the end of the year.

