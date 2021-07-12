Covid safety norms: Avg waiting time at Rajiv Chowk stn up by over 50 mins

Left Menu

Although, the DMRC is running maximum numbers of trains, passengers have to wait outside the stations because of the restrictions.Sources had earlier said,each coach has a capacity of about 300 riders, 50 seated and 250 standing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 23:18 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

With social distancing and other safety norms in place, average waiting time at the busy Rajiv Chowk metro station went up to over 50 minutes for nearly five hours on Monday, according to the DMRC.

Rajiv Chowk located in Connaught Place, the heart of the national capital, falls on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro network.

''Peak Hour Update Average waiting time at Rajiv Chowk is 50 minutes. In case of any fluctuations in crowd, the waiting time will be informed accordingly,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted around 5:30 pm.

As per the current guidelines, only sitting on alternative seats is permitted and no standing is allowed. Although, the DMRC is running maximum numbers of trains, passengers have to wait outside the stations because of the restrictions.

Sources had earlier said,each coach has a capacity of about 300 riders, 50 seated and 250 standing. Since, commuters are not allowed, so effectively 25 peope riding in each carriage.

After nearly five hours, the DMRC again tweeted: ''Peak Hour Update The average waiting time at Rajiv Chowk has normalised''.

On Saturday too, the average waiting time at the Rajiv Chowk metro station had gone up to over 50 minutes for nearly three-and-a-half hours.

On June 29, the average waiting time at one of the gates of Rajiv Chowk had gone up to nearly 60 minutes for about two hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

