Left Menu

JPMorgan profit surges on investment banking boost

JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 155% jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday that trounced estimates as the largest U.S. bank gained from a surge in dealmaking and released more reserves it had set aside last year for potential pandemic-related loan defaults. The Wall Street behemoth, whose fortunes tend to reflect the health of the U.S. economy, said robust capital markets and a jump in M&A activity offset a slowdown in trading and weakness in consumer lending as the economy starts to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 16:26 IST
JPMorgan profit surges on investment banking boost

JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 155% jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday that trounced estimates as the largest U.S. bank gained from a surge in dealmaking and released more reserves it had set aside last year for potential pandemic-related loan defaults.

The Wall Street behemoth, whose fortunes tend to reflect the health of the U.S. economy, said robust capital markets and a jump in M&A activity offset a slowdown in trading and weakness in consumer lending as the economy starts to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank's net income rose to $11.9 billion, or $3.78 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $4.7 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 7% to $31.4 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.21 per share, according to Refinitiv. Banks were forced to set aside billions last year for possible loan defaults. But accommodative monetary policy and stimulus checks kept the American consumer healthier than initially feared, allowing banks release more of their reserve capital.

Widespread vaccinations have led large parts of the United States to ease pandemic restrictions, setting the stage for a broader economic recovery. Wall Street banking has remained strong for most of the past year, as traders capitalized on volatility in the market while corporations sought capital as well as advice on deals.

Goldman Sachs, Wall Street's premier investment bank, will report results later on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021