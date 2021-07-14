England adds Balearic Islands to travel amber list
Travellers returning to England from the Balearic Islands from next week will have to quarantine at home unless they have had both COVID vaccines following a change in government policy. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Ibiza, Majorca and Minorca had been added to the amber list for travel, in a blow to younger holidaymakers who may not have had both shots yet.
The government also put Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone on to its red list, meaning anyone travelling from there would need to quarantine in a hotel.
