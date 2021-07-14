Left Menu

England adds Balearic Islands to travel amber list

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 22:31 IST
England adds Balearic Islands to travel amber list
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Travellers returning to England from the Balearic Islands from next week will have to quarantine at home unless they have had both COVID vaccines following a change in government policy. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Ibiza, Majorca and Minorca had been added to the amber list for travel, in a blow to younger holidaymakers who may not have had both shots yet.

The government also put Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone on to its red list, meaning anyone travelling from there would need to quarantine in a hotel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021