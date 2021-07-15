TABLE-Breakdown of China's Jan-June fixed-asset investment

Following is a breakdown of China's fixed-asset investment for the year to date, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. (Percent change from a year earlier, year to date): Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-MarJan-Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Primary industry 21.3 28.7 35.5 45.9 61.3 19.5 18.2 17.3

14.5 11.5 7.7 3.8 Secondary industry 16.3 18.1 21.7 27.8 34.1 0.1 -0.7 -2.1 -3.4 -4.8 -7.4 -8.3 Tertiary industry 10.7 13.8 18.7 24.1 34.6 3.6 3.5 3.0 2.3 1.4 0.8 -1.0 Power 3.4 7.3 14.4 20.0 25.5 17.6 17.5 18.2 17.5 18.4 18.0 18.2 Railway transport 0.4 7.1 27.5 66.6 52.9 -2.2 2.0 3.2 4.5 6.4 5.7 2.6 Domestic investment 12.4

15.3 19.9 25.8 25.8 34.8 2.8 2.3 1.5 0.7 -0.5 -1.8 HK, Taiwan 19.9 24.6 29.4 32.3 50.0 4.2 4.5 4.2 4.9 4.5 1.5 0.6 investment Foreign investment 9.3 10.0 10.4 11.9 22.9 10.6 11.2 11.2 5.3 3.8 3.5 3.9 (China economics team)

