Ola commences bookings for electric scooter
- Country:
- India
Ola Electric on Thursday said it has commenced reservations for its upcoming electric scooter.
Starting from Thursday, consumers can reserve their Ola Scooter on olaelectric.com by paying a refundable deposit of Rs 499, the company said in a statement.
“India's EV revolution begins today as we open reservations for our electric scooter, the first in our range of upcoming EVs. With its incredible performance, technology, and design along with aggressive pricing, it will help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility,'' Ola Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said in a statement.
India has the opportunity and potential to become the world leader in EVs and Ola is proud to lead this charge, he added.
The company is yet to reveal the features of the scooter but noted that it would come with class-leading speed, range, the biggest boot space and technology.
It will be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible, the company stated.
The first in a range of Ola electric two-wheelers, the Ola Scooter will roll out from the Ola Futurefactory, being built on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu.
Ola Electric aims to operationalise the first phase with 2 million annual capacity very soon, with the full capacity of 10 million annual vehicles to be completed next year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- Ola Scooter
- Ola Electric
- Bhavish Aggarwal
- India
ALSO READ
Innoviti launches G.E.N.I.E, India's first smart marketing app for local mobile retailers to help them revive business impacted by pandemic, in Tamil Nadu
1,225 kg turmeric seized in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram
PM Modi interacts with BJP MLAs from Tamil Nadu
BJP names ex-IPS officer Annamalai as its Tamil Nadu unit chief
BJP's Tamil Nadu state president L Murugan takes oath as Union minister of state.