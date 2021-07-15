Euro zone bond yields fall after Powell testimony

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday, mainly tracking U.S. Treasuries, as investors continued to assess dovish comentary from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Powell on Wednesday pledged "powerful support" to complete the U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and said he was confident price rises were associated with the country's post-pandemic reopening and would fade, sending bond yields falling overnight.

He delivered the same pledge of "powerful support" on Thursday. Germany’s 10-year government bond yield fell as low as -0.34% and was down 2 basis points to -0.33% by 1530 GMT, falling in line with U.S. Treasury yields, which were down 2 bps on the day, though they were off session lows.

France's 10-year yield was also down 2 bp to 0.01% after briefly turning negative for the first time since April 27. "Powell reassured the markets, and there is no doubt he will continue with its dovish approach until the Fed decides (on) tapering its monetary stimulus," Mauro Valle, head of fixed income at Generali Investments Partners, said.

"We expect the Bund to stay in the range of the last few weeks as the economic scenario is unlikely to change shortly," he added. "German government bond prices will probably follow their seasonal pattern, rising a bit if there is an increase of volatility." The ECB added to the dovish tone, reiterating its dovish stance as the Italian policymaker Ignazio Visco said the central bank would not tighten its ultra-easy stimulus policy for a long time to support economic recovery in the bloc.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield was last up nearly 2 bps to 0.73%. Commerzbank analysts noted that while real, or inflation-adjusted yields, have been leading the bond rally in the United States, market gauges of inflation expectations have also started to edge lower again.

"The market thus sides with the central bank narrative of transitory inflation, focusing on the decline from next year's base effects," they wrote. But UniCredit analysts expect that an improvement in economic data should push real yields -- which are near all-time lows in Germany -- higher throughout the remainder of the year.

Investors also focused on U.S. data which showed the number of American filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, while import prices rose less than expected, suggesting prices have likely peaked. That followed data showing China's economy grew slightly more slowly than expected in the second quarter while expectations build that policymakers may have to do more to support the recovery.

In the primary market, France sold a bond due Feb 2024 at an average yield of -0.63%, while Spain sold 2031 bonds at a borrowing cost of 0.354%.

