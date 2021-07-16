Left Menu

Burberry makes 'excellent' start to financial year as sales rebound

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-07-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 11:44 IST
Burberry, the British brand searching for a replacement for departing boss Marco Gobbetti, said it had made an "excellent start" to its new year, with full-price sales accelerating and strong growth in leather goods and outerwear.

The luxury group said on Friday retail revenue for the 13 weeks to June 26 rose 86% to 479 million pounds ($662 million), with comparable store sales rising 90% on the same period last year and 1% ahead of the period two years ago.

Gobbetti, who has sought to elevate Burberry in the luxury sector, is returning home to Italy to lead Ferragamo, the two companies said last month. The news sent Burberry's shares tumbling 10%. ($1 = 0.7237 pounds)

