Sensex, Nifty end flat after scaling fresh lifetime highs

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended flat after scaling fresh intra-day peaks on Friday amid a mixed trend in global markets.

After surging to a lifetime peak of 53,290.81 in opening session, the 30-share BSE index ended 18.79 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 53,140.06, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 0.80 points or 0.01 per cent to 15,923.40.

Advertisement

HCL Tech was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and PowerGrid were among the gainers.

"Domestic equities traded in a range bound with Nifty and Sensex hitting fresh all-time highs. However, profit booking IT after witnessing sharp recovery in recent days followed by selling pressure in financials dragged Nifty," said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Pharma stocks were in focus followed by metals. Notably, buying momentum in midcap and smallcap stocks sustained led by expectations of strong earnings, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended with losses, while Hong Kong was positive.

Equities in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.33 per cent to USD 73.71 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)