French MNC Alstom begins local manufacturing of train cars for Regional Rapid Transit System
French multinational Alstom has begun local manufacturing of technologically advanced train cars for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed corridor of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), the company said in a statement Friday.
The company was awarded the contract in May 2020 to design, build and deliver 210 regional commuter and transit train cars along with comprehensive maintenance services for 15 years.
As per the contract, Alstom will deliver 30 regional commuter trainsets of six cars each and 10 intra-city mass transit trainsets of three cars each. These RRTS trains are 100 per cent indigenously manufactured, with over 80 per cent localisation and are being manufactured in Alstom’s factory in Savli (Gujarat). The Savli facility will produce the bogies, car bodies and undertake train testing. The propulsion systems and electricals are being manufactured at the company’s factory in Maneja (Gujarat).
“We are happy to begin local manufacturing of these technologically advanced trains for the country’s first semi high-speed commuter service,'' said Alain Spohr, Managing Director – Alstom India.
This project is a game-changer in India’s regional rail segment, benefitting millions of people and contributing towards socio-economic development, he said. The first look of the train for India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) was unveiled in September 2020. Inspired by Delhi’s iconic monument, The Lotus Temple, the fresh, modern and advanced look of the new trains resonate a unique amalgamation of sustainability and India’s rich heritage. These energy efficient semi-high-speed aerodynamic trains will incorporate latest tech features to provide a superior passenger experience to all commuters including the specially-abled, the statement said.
