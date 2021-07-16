State Dept deputy Sherman may visit China on upcoming Asia trip -official

U.S Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman may add a visit to China to an upcoming trip to Asia, a senior State Department official said on Friday.

The State Department had announced on Thursday that Sherman would visit Japan, South Korea and Mongolia next week, but China was not on the itinerary. However, the senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Friday that Washington was still in talks with Beijing over a possible visit at the end of the trip.

