Airline industry chief criticises UK coronavirus policy

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-07-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2021 02:17 IST
  • United Kingdom

Willie Walsh, the head of airline association IATA, renewed his criticism of Britain's coronavirus rules after it scrapped plans to end quarantine rules for vaccinated travellers arriving from France, which had been due to go into effect on Monday.

"The UK has no coherent policy on international travel," Walsh, a former chief executive of British Airways' parent company IAG, told Reuters.

"The UK is entrenching itself as an outlier in its confused approach to travel. This, in turn, is destroying its own travel sector and the thousands of jobs that rely on it," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

