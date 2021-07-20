Left Menu

Rail ticket machines in northern England hit by ransomware attack

Ticket machines operated by the British government-run Northern Trains have been put out of action by a suspected cyber-attack intended to extort money, the company said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 00:55 IST
Rail ticket machines in northern England hit by ransomware attack

Ticket machines operated by the British government-run Northern Trains have been put out of action by a suspected cyber-attack intended to extort money, the company said on Monday. The servers that operate the ticket machines were the only system affected, it said in an emailed statement.

"This is the subject of an ongoing investigation with our supplier, but indications are that the ticket machine service has been subject to a ransomware cyber-attack," it said. Northern Trains said no customer or payment data had been compromised, and that customers could still buy tickets online.

The Northern rail franchise, which runs trains between towns and cities across northern England including Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield, was nationalised in 2020 https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-railways-idUKKBN1ZS1PX after years of delays, cancellations and strikes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

 United States
2
Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

 Ethiopia
3
Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

 New Zealand
4
Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortality: Study

Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortalit...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021