Passing out parade of Aeronautical Engineers held at NIAT

Kochi, Jul 22 (PTI)The Passing out Parade of the 63rd Aeronautical Engineers from the Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology (NIAT) was conducted here on Thursday.

A total of 18 officers, comprising 15 officers from the Indian Navy and three from Coast Guard, passed outfrom the NIAT after 52 weeks of intensive training in advanced aeronautical subjects besides practical training on various types of aircraft operated by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

''The passing out parade was reviewed by Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar, NM, Flag Officer Sea Training, Headquarters Southern Naval Command. Sub Lieutenant Navdeep Kumar and Deputy Commandant Kaveesh Chawla were awarded trophies for standing first in overall order of merit amongst Air Engineering and Air Electrical officers respectively,'' a release said.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

