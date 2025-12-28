Left Menu

High-Stakes Talks: Zelenskiy and Trump's Diplomatic Gamble

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump are set to meet in Florida to negotiate a plan to end the war in Ukraine. Key issues include the contested Donbas region and the fate of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, amidst Russian military advances and territorial demands.

Updated: 28-12-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump this Sunday in Florida, amid ongoing efforts to formulate a peace plan that addresses the war in Ukraine. Despite progress, crucial differences persist over territory and other strategic issues as Russian forces continue their offensive.

Among the points of discussion is the contested Donbas region, with Zelenskiy expressing a desire to negotiate its future. The Ukrainian leader's visit follows Russia's latest missile strikes on Kyiv, which have intensified the pressure on peace talks brokered by the U.S., against the backdrop of continued battlefield advances by Moscow.

The meeting could see Zelenskiy proposing a referendum on the comprehensive 20-point plan, which includes a ceasefire and territorial discussions, despite Russian calls for Ukraine to concede the region entirely. As both sides inch toward diplomatic resolution, European allies remain wary of potential territorial compromises.

