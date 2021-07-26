Left Menu

Philip Morris to end Marlboro cigarette sales in UK within a decade

Tobacco group Philip Morris International will stop selling Marlboro cigarettes in Britain within a decade, its chief executive told https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9822189/Tobacco-giant-Philip-Morris-stop-selling-cigarettes-Britain-ten-years.html the Daily Mail, in line with the country's wider ambition to stamp out smoking by 2030.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 17:04 IST
Philip Morris to end Marlboro cigarette sales in UK within a decade
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tobacco group Philip Morris International will stop selling Marlboro cigarettes in Britain within a decade, its chief executive told https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9822189/Tobacco-giant-Philip-Morris-stop-selling-cigarettes-Britain-ten-years.html the Daily Mail, in line with the country's wider ambition to stamp out smoking by 2030. "I think in the UK, ten years from now maximum, you can completely solve the problem of smoking," Chief Executive Officer Jacek Olczak said in the report, adding that it would require the help of governments and regulators.

Doing its part, Olczak said the Marlboro brand "will disappear" from British store shelves along with its other brands, ending a more than 100-year association with the country. Olczak, who has embarked on a more aggressive strategy to diversify the world's largest tobacco company away from cigarettes, has previously https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2021/07/24/marlboro-maker-calls-cigarette-ban-britain called on Britain to treat cigarettes like petrol cars and ban them in 10 years time.

The $153 billion-dollar company sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the United States, after it split off from parent company Altria in 2008. Altria sells Marlboro in the U.S. Earlier this month, Philip Morris launched a 1.05 billion pound bid for British asthma drug-maker Vectura as part of its "evolution into a broader healthcare and wellness company," that will also see it get more than 50% of its revenue from smoke-free products and at least $1 billion from products beyond nicotine by 2025.

The deal has received backlash https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jul/25/tobacco-firm-philip-morris-calls-for-ban-on-cigarettes-within-decade from anti-tobacco groups and has spurred a reaction from the World Health Organization, which called such healthcare partnerships by Big Tobacco as undermining its progress on controlling its "deadly products."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021