13 killed, 47 injured in bus accident in China
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 26-07-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 20:47 IST
- Country:
- China
Thirteen people were killed and 47 others injured on Monday when a passenger bus rolled over on a highway in northwest China's Gansu province, local authorities said.
There were 63 people onboard the bus, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Advertisement
The bus rolled over on the highway in Jingchuan County of Pingliang, it said.
The Ministry of Public Security has sent a working team to the site to guide the investigation and handling of the accident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mainland China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases on July 10 vs 26 a day earlier
Leaders of North Korea, China vow to strengthen ties
China calls additions to U.S. economic blacklist 'unreasonable suppression'
Stranded at home: Indians studying medicine in China desperate to return to college
China commerce ministry criticises additions to U.S. economic black list