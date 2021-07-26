Left Menu

13 killed, 47 injured in bus accident in China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 26-07-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 20:47 IST
13 killed, 47 injured in bus accident in China
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Thirteen people were killed and 47 others injured on Monday when a passenger bus rolled over on a highway in northwest China's Gansu province, local authorities said.

There were 63 people onboard the bus, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The bus rolled over on the highway in Jingchuan County of Pingliang, it said.

The Ministry of Public Security has sent a working team to the site to guide the investigation and handling of the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

