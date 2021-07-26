Left Menu

EU Commission approves Italy's airport support scheme

"This 800 million euro scheme will enable Italy to compensate them for the damage suffered," she said. The Commission, the EU competition enforcer, has enabled more government aid since March 2020 to make it easier for companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic to receive support.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-07-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 21:52 IST
EU Commission approves Italy's airport support scheme
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission on Monday approved Italy's 800 million euro state aid scheme to compensate airports and ground-handling operators following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel. The compensation, in the form of direct grants, covers the period of March 1 to July 14, 2020.

"Airports are among the companies that have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus outbreak," the Commission's Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. "This 800 million euro scheme will enable Italy to compensate them for the damage suffered," she said.

The Commission, the EU competition enforcer, has enabled more government aid since March 2020 to make it easier for companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic to receive support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021