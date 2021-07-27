CitiusTech Wins the 2021 MQH Best Practice Competition Trophy by the IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award Trust

CitiusTech's IAG Program Named a Best Practice to Drive Organization-wide Ground-up Innovation MUMBAI, India, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology services, solutions and platforms, has won the 2021 IMC MQH Best Practice Competition Trophy in the Service Category from the IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award (RBNQA) Trust. The trophy was presented to the CitiusTech team led by Sridhar Turaga, Senior Vice President & Head of Data Science, and Smita Dongre, Associate Vice President - Process Excellence at CitiusTech.

CitiusTech won the award for its highly successful Innovation for Accelerated Growth (IAG) program. The programs focused on enabling self-organized teams of talented engineers to drive innovation ground-up and build pathbreaking technology solutions. These teams were empowered to own the entire process from concept to monetization. The IAG program led to increased client engagement, new client wins, new solutions and highly motivated technology teams across the organization.

''We at the IMC RBNQA Trust are proud to have CitiusTech as the winner of the MQH Best Practices Competition in the Service Category. Citius Tech reflects the new age organization at the forefront of technology-based solutions. Their presentation and responses during interactions were great learnings to all those who attended the competition. We wish them many more successes,'' said Maya Desai, Director, IMC RBNQA Trust.

''We are honoured to receive the Best Practice Competition Trophy,'' said Punam Shejale, Senior Vice President and Head of Process Excellence at CitiusTech. ''Innovation runs deep in CitiusTech. Through the IAG program, we successfully utilized over 300 young innovators across the organization to drive digital innovation in areas such as virtual care, personalized medicine and value-based care.'' The MQH competition is organized annually by IMC RBNQA Trust to recognize best practices within businesses across the country.

About CitiusTech CitiusTech (www.citiustech.com) is a leading provider of healthcare technology services, solutions and platforms to over 120 organizations across the payer, provider, medical technology and life sciences markets. With over 5,000 technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers healthcare digital transformation through next-generation technologies, solutions and accelerators. Key focus areas include healthcare interoperability & data management, quality & performance analytics, value-based care, omni-channel member experience, connected health, virtual care coordination & delivery, personalized medicine and population health management. CitiusTech has two subsidiaries, FluidEdge Consulting (www.fluidedgeconsulting.com) and SDLC Partners (www.sdlcpartners.com), with deep expertise in healthcare consulting and payer technologies, respectively. CitiusTech's cutting-edge technology expertise, deep healthcare domain expertise and a strong focus on digital transformation enables healthcare organizations reinvent themselves to deliver better outcomes, accelerate growth, drive efficiencies, and ultimately make a meaningful impact to patients.

About the IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Awards The IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Awards (RBNQA) (www.imcrbnqa.com) was instituted in 1996 to give special recognition to performance excellence in Indian organizations. Among several initiatives of the IMC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, a significant one was the setting up of Quality Improvement & Technology Committee in 1993 and the Quality Cell. This Expert Committee - chaired by Mr. Niraj Bajaj - instituted the IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award (IMC RBNQA) Trust to administer the Award with a purpose of spreading awareness for quality and fostering competitiveness in Indian Industry. The aim was to match the stature of international awards such as Malcolm Baldrige, the European Award and the Deming Prize in terms of rigorous criteria and standards of excellence. It was named after the famed Indian industrialist Ramkrishna Bajaj who stressed on ethics in business, espoused business self-regulation and promoted consumer welfare.

