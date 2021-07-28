Left Menu

DRDO to get 2 pc royalty from Dr Reddy's on sale of anti-Covid drug 2-DG in India: Govt

The Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO will get two per cent royalty from Dr Reddys Laboratory DRL on the sale of anti-COVID drug 2-DG, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Wednesday.In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Bhatt said the DRDO developed the technology for 2-DG along with DRL, Hyderabad. The pricing is solely decided by DRL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:34 IST
DRDO to get 2 pc royalty from Dr Reddy's on sale of anti-Covid drug 2-DG in India: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will get two per cent royalty from Dr Reddy's Laboratory (DRL) on the sale of anti-COVID drug 2-DG, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Bhatt said the DRDO developed the technology (for 2-DG) along with DRL, Hyderabad. The pricing is solely decided by DRL. The actual price fixed by Dr Reddy lab is Rs 990 per sachet, he said.

The DRDO works under the Defence Ministry. DRL is a private listed company.

''DRDO will get 2 per cent royalty on the sale of 2-DG in the Indian market as per Transfer of Technology agreement,'' Bhatt said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients in early May.

The first batch of this oral drug, developed by the DRDO was released on May 17 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and then Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The Defence Ministry on May 8 had said that the clinical trials of 2-DG showed that it helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

The drug comes in powder form in sachet and is taken orally by dissolving it in water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021